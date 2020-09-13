We Back Blue event held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A large crowd gathered Saturday morning near the Evansville Riverfront to show support for local law enforcement.

It’s part of a national effort called “We Back Blue.”

The group took part in a peaceful walk starting at Riverside and Main, traveling up Main Street and ending at the Civic Center.

“We realize that as police officers that we do have a lot of support out there, that it’s very much a silent majority. It’s nice to see people come out and vocalize support for us,” Evansville Police Sargeant DJ Thompson said.

“We’re just here to say we love you and we thank you for all you do,” attendee Tammy Staum said.

“With all the things going on in our country, we don’t feel we need to defund our police. We need to help them and support them in any way we can. Hopefully this will generate some good feelings and support for law enforcement,” attendee LeeAnn Williams added.

We’re told more “We Back Blue” events will be held locally in the future.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)