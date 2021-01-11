Webster Co. company honored for tool making pizza deliveries safer

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Webster County company is helping make pizza deliveries around the world safer.

Pioneer plastics, based near Dixon, is honored for creating a tool helping pizza hut with its deliveries.

When you think of pizza, one of the first questions you likely ask is what toppings to add.

“Probably, the meat lovers with mushrooms,” said Terry Winstead of Pioneer Plastics, when asked about his favorite pizza.

Pioneer Plastics was approached by Pizza Hut, a client of more than three decades, with a different question.

“They reached out to all their suppliers and said, ‘We need a solution to help us deliver pizzas safer to our customers,'” said Eddie Knapp, President of Pioneer Plastics.

Their answer was a pizza delivery stand made out of plastic, that lets a pizza deliverer place their order on it by a customer’s front door, then the delivery person steps away when they pick it up. It’s in use at Pizza Huts around the country. and the world.

“It’s a good solution,” Knapp says. “It stores well. It solves their problem of delivering safely to their customers and it’s easy to use. Holds up well.”

Winstead, who came up with the idea, said it took four weeks from concept to production.

“We, actually, had several different designs we were looking at, prototyped a couple, had some designs. We submitted a couple of ideas and this was the one that seemed to make the most sense,” he recalled.

The delivery stand earned them Pizza Hut Europe’s innovation award. Judges say it’s become the standard on how to safely deliver pizza.

“We were thrilled. It’s quite an honor,” said Knapp.

“When we shared the news with people in the plant, they thought it was really cool that something they worked on was being recognized internationally,” adds Jonathan Caron, Director of Marketing for Pioneer.

Pioneer workers say they’re glad something made here can make a difference to pizza lovers everywhere.

“It’s cool to see something go from small town Dixon, Kentucky to places across the world,” says Caron.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)