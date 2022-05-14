SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – An animal shelter in Webster County is hosting a Spring Shelter Shake Up on May 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. WebCo Pawsitive Solutions is located at 1919 State Route 132 W Dixon.

The event will have the shelter selling lemon shake ups, T-shirts, and other merchandise for sale. Rollin Smoke BBQ and Liver Farms is on-site to sell food.

A portion of sales from Rollin Smoke and Livers Farms and all sales from the lemon shake ups, T-shirts, and other merchandise will go towards helping the dogs.