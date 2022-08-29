WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Nearly a month after a Webster County grand jury indicted him, Sheriff Donald Jones has one of his first court hearings.

Much of this afternoon’s hearing, held virtually by a Muhlenberg County judge appointed to the case, focused on motions regarding grand jury transcripts and discovery items.

Sheriff Jones’s lawyer told the judge he received much of what was requested in the motion filed, but that it will take time to review it. A Webster County grand jury indicted Sheriff Jones for misconduct and witness tampering after prosecutors with the Kentucky Attorney General’s office claimed the sheriff was in contact with a woman who could have been a witness in a trial, and also allegedly gave advice to a defendant in a case he helped investigate. Jones was sheriff since last year, after taking over for former Sheriff Frankie Springfield. But Jones lost his primary election this past may.

Jones’s next hearing is scheduled for October 24th.

(This story was originally published on August 29, 2022)