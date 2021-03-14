Webster Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing teen that they say ran away from home.

Deputies say Carmen Howard, 17, of Sebree, left her home Thursday around 10 p.m.

She is 5’2” and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a new tattoo of a vine with leaves on her left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 270-639-5012.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)