Webster Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office says Carmen Howard, 17, left her home in Sebree on Thursday, March 11, around 10 p.m. She was dropped off near Broadway in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday at 2:30 a.m.

According to her family, Carmen has a mental illness that requires medication that she does not have with her.

Carmen has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands at 5’2″ and weighs 175 pounds. She has a new tattoo of a vine with leaves on her left arm.

If you have any information on Carmen’s whereabouts, contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 270-639-5012 or the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)