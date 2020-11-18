Webster County courthouse closing to foot traffic

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) Due to rapidly increasing COVID cases and worrying hospital capacity, officials in Webster County have announced the courthouse will be closed to normal foot traffic beginning Thursday.

Officials say people can continue to conduct business by mail or use the drop box at the rear of the courthouse. If necessary, in-person appointments can be made.

At this time there is no date set for the courthouse to reopen to regular foot traffic.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

