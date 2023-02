WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to a crash in Sebree on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.

Officials say the crash happened on KY 56 East between a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries. His identity has not been released yet by the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This story will be updated.