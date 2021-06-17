Webster County family, business cleaning up after armed break-in

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT)- The Floyd family is looking for answers as they clean up after an armed break-in late Wednesday night.

Joshua Floyd says he’s afraid the people who broke into his home, business, and father’s home, may have been waiting for some time before breaking in. Floyd says security footage shows the two men were on the property for over 30 minutes prior to being noticed.

Floyd’s father, David, reportedly woke up when he heard the men breaking in through a window and pulled a gun on them. According to Floyd, the men ran off with electronics and business equipment but he’s still concerned knowing this happened when his dad was home alone.

No one was hurt in the break-in but Floyd says this isn’t the first time he’s had to deal with these problems. After a previous break-in, Floyd says he installed eight cameras around the property. After Wednesday, Floyd says he’s buying two more.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. Floyd says he is offering $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.