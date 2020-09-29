Webster County football coach facing drug charges

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) An assistant football coach at Webster County High School faces drug charges.

Court records show police stopped Steven Catlett on September 24. Officers say they found meth and a pipe with residue on it in his truck.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Catlett has bonded out and is due back in court Tuesday.

There is no word at this time on his status with the school corporation.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

