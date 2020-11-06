Webster County High Schools to go remote for two weeks

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT)- Citing an increase in staff quarantines, Webster County Schools told parents and students Webster County High School will be going remote for two weeks starting Monday.

School officials say they are continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, adding they will reevaluate the situation in two weeks to determine further steps. Webster County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 371 cases, though 285 people have recovered. Five Webster County residents are known to have died from the virus. Over 2.8 percent of the Webster County population has tested positive for the virus.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS