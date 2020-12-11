Webster County horse gets help

CLAY, Ky. (WEHT)– It started with a chance encounter, then a Facebook post about a horse in Webster County that was clearly in trouble. Now a horse rescuer is trying to get one thoroughbred named ‘Blessing’ back to health.

“The dear Lord is answering our prayers,” said Mallorie Day. She was out riding one of her horses when she saw a gray horse who looked like he needed help. Day said the horse’s ribs were showing and he seemed dehydrated. “I was really concerned. He had no water or anything,” she explained.

After Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies were called, Day shared photos of the horse on Facebook which eventually caught the attention of horse rescuer April Pearson.

Pearson believes the horse dropped weight after developing ulcers.

“Thoroughbreds come with several different issues. They are notorious for ulcers which is caused by stress,” said A & A Horse Haven Rescue Owner April Pearson.

Beverly Belt is the horse’s owner. Belt said she grew up with horses, but just didn’t know caring for this horse would be so different.

“I’m not knowledgeable at all about thoroughbreds I had no idea what I was getting into. He had just raced in July. He was off the racetrack. They said he had a bum knee, but he was going to go to the kill pen and I didn’t want to see that happen,” Belt explained.

Belt said before she knew it, the former racehorse was losing weight at an alarming rate. She’s just hoping April Pearson can get this him back to health.

“He should make a recovery,” Pearson said.

Pearson is nursing the horse back to health at her A & A Horse Haven Rescue site in McCracken County. She let Day rename the horse as he begins his recovery. Day decided the name ‘Blessing’ would be fitting.

“He’s a blessing I found him. It’s like the good Lord just put me in this spot,” Day explained.

Pearson believes it will take a couple of months to get blessing to back to health. Webster County Sheriffs Deputies say this investigation is now resolved.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)