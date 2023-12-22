HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Webster County Sheriff, William Braden says that Jodie Crowley, the second of two escapees from the Webster County Jail was captured just after two this morning.

Deputies responded to a possible sighting at a residence in Sebree, and upon arrival located Crowley in an outbuilding located on the property. According to Sheriff Braden, Crowley initially refused to exit the building, but then surrendered when Deputies told him that a K-9 would be deployed. He was taken into custody without incident and is now lodged in the Webster County Jail.

Crowley escaped custody along with Tony Elders just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Elders was taken back into custody after being caught walking on Kentucky 132 West in Dixon.