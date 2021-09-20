Webster County native starring in new home makeover show

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Brooke Gilliam and her husband Brice have very little time on their hands, but they’re somehow finding more to show off their skills on a new TV show.

Brooke and Brice live in Nashville, but their roots come from their small hometowns. Brice is from Lebanon, Tennessee, and Brooke hails from Webster County.

Brooke was born and raised in Webster County. She says what she learned while growing up in Kentucky has set her up for the success her and her husband are beginning to have.

Brooke and Brice are now starring in one of the first shows on the new Magnolia Network. Making Modern has premiered on Discovery+. With more episodes set to debut in the coming weeks, the premise of the show is what Brooke says drew interest from the TV world.

Brooke is the one with a hammer and power tools making renovations happen, and Brice is the one to create the designs.

Brooke says Webster County may be featured on the show before the first season is finished.