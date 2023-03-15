WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Officials in Webster County are reaching out to the public for help finding areas by mining subsidence.

In a letter to residents, the Webster County Fiscal Court and the city of Providence announced a partnership with the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands for the “Providence Community Project”.

The project’s goal is to find and identify areas impacted by coal mining in the area. The letter also invited the community to attend a meeting about the project in April to discuss and answering questions about the project.

That meeting will be held on April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Providence Elementary Gym.