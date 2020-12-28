Webster County rings in the New Year with a new Sheriff

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) There’s a new Sheriff in town. Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry announced Monday that Donald Jones of Sebree will fill the position left open by Sheriff Springfield’s retirement.

Jones has served as Chief Deputy under Sheriff Springfield for more than 15 years and has been with the department since 1996. Springfield has held the office of Sheriff for the last 18 years.

Sheriff Jones will officially take over at midnight on Friday.

(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)

