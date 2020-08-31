Webster County Schools return with limited in-person classes

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – Webster County Schools will welcome students back into the building for the first time since March on Monday.

The Webster County Board of Education recently voted 4 to 1 against starting school virtually. Governor Andy Beshear recommended all Kentucky schools wait until September 28 to being in-person instruction.

Webster County schools return to in class instruction today at half capacity. Some of the first students are arriving at Sebree Elementary pic.twitter.com/7296c85kKg — Joe Bird (@FollowThatBird) August 31, 2020

Superintendent Rhonda Callaway said the board voted against the recommendation of delaying starting in-person classes because internet access is not available in all parts of the county and child care services are limited in Webster and nearby counties. She adds Governor Beshear could have made his recommendation an executive order.

Webster County plans to split students into two groups, with each being in-person at their school two days a week. Remote and virtual options are also available, with more than 200 students signing up for either option.

