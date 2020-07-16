Webster County Schools warn of textbook scam

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Webster County Schools Superintendent Rhonda Callaway says a man is going to homes offering to sell textbooks and software for distance learning.

Callaway adds that the man is even using the names of employees to convince people. However, Callaway wants people to know the school system is not sending anyone to homes to sell anything and the man is unaffiliated with Webster County Schools.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)

