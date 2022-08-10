WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones was indicted today for official misconduct and tampering with a witness.

On August 10, a Webster County grand jury indicted Jones on one count of Official Misconduct First Degree and one count of Tampering with a Witness, which is a felony charge.

Jones started his new role as sheriff last year on January 1. Sheriff Jones has been with the department for over 25 years.

We’re working to get more information as to why charges were filed.

