HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-69 over the weekend.

According to a release, the accident occurred in the Sebree area of Webster County at approximately 11:40 p.m. on October 8. Authorities say the vehicle exited the left shoulder roadway south of the Sebree exit. The vehicle became airborne, crossed both northbound lanes, and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes several times before striking an embankment and coming to a rest.

Officials say the vehicle became engulfed in flames, trapping the driver inside. The driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say speed and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in the collision. The identity of the driver is currently under investigation.