Kentucky State Rep. Jim Gooch files bill to limit executive orders

(WEHT)- State Rep. Jim Gooch, whose district covers parts of western Kentucky, filed a bill that would limit future executive orders from Gov. Andy Beshear.

Rep. Gooch says the bill would limit executive orders to 30 days unless the General Assembly approves an extension. Gooch added that some lawmakers are not happy about Gov. Beshear issuing executive orders without their approval since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What we’re seeing are there have been a lot of executive orders that have been issued. I’m not arguing against some of the orders, there has to be, the legislature is people’s branch of government and we have to be consulted, which we’re not being State Rep. Jim Gooch

The bill would also suspend executive orders delaying an election and allows a governor one 15-day extension.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

