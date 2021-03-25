Webster County woman’s book to become a movie

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Many movies are based off books, but not many are based off books from Tri-State authors.

A Webster County woman will soon see her most recent novel go from the page to the big screen.

“I like stories. I like words,” said Debrah Gish, who wrote the book, ‘Amelia’s Prayer’.

The story behind her latest book started after her publisher, Christian Faith Publishing, wanted to make a movie out of one of their books. Hers was one of five finalists.

“I really didn’t think anything else of it, really. I thought, ‘Well, that’s an honor for your book to be considered,” she said.

It took a twist last week, when she found out her book will become a movie, made by Oklahoma-based Prairie Surf Media.

“I was really surprised. I was very excited, very happy about it,” she said.

The book is about a nurse, who meets an elderly woman worried about her grandson, and gets her to promise to pray for him everyday when she’s gone. It’s the third book the former teacher at Grace Baptist School in Hopkins County has written since she started writing in 2018.

“That was crazy. She called and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ You won!’ That’s just really awesome that her book is going to be able to be a movie,” says Emilee Giffin, who went to the school, but did not have Gish as a teacher.

“When I write my stories, my characters, they kind of put on a life of their own. Sometimes what you think will happen is not what will happen. But they, sort of, meander alone and the story meanders with them,” Gish explained.

Gish says writers just started on a script for the upcoming movie, which could be released at film festivals next year. She hopes it keeps the spirit of the book in place.

“I know it’s a good story. I knew it was. But still, I’m glad that they thought it was a good story,” says Gish.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)