HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One inmate was taken back into custody while another remains at-large following an escape from the Webster County Detention Center.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office states Tony Elders and Jodie Crowley escaped from restricted custody at around 6:35 a.m. Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office states an off-duty officer saw a man walking on KY-132 West in Dixon matching the description of Elders. An on-duty deputy was contacted, and Elders was taken back into custody.

The office says Crowley remains at large as of 9:30 a.m.

According to the office, due to the suspects being state inmates, the Kentucky State Police were called to investigate the escape with the sheriff’s office assisting.

The office is asking if anyone sees a person matching Crowley’s description to contact Webster County Central Dispatch at 270-639-5012 or KSP at 270-676-3313.

Jodie Crowley (still at-large) Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff’s Office