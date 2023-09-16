HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says $31,000 and almost four pounds of meth were seized following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Authorities state deputies were dispatched to a collision on Carnel Brooks Road at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the Slaughters area, and after investigation, say they noticed Narvel Wood under the influence of a controlled substance.

Further investigation confirmed the deputies’ suspicions, and Wood was placed under arrest. It was also discovered a passenger, Stephanie Johnson of Sebree, fled the scene with an alleged unknown quantity of suspected narcotics.

Authorities say Johnson returned to the scene in an uninvolved vehicle, and after making contact, another investigation led to a large amount of methamphetamine, empty drug packaging bags, scales and a large amount of U.S. currency.

In the early morning hours of September 16, a search warrant was executed that led to marijuana, anabolic steroids and psilocybin mushrooms in addition to the aforementioned discovered items.

Wood is being charged with the following:

DUI Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (aggrivating circumstances)

Improperly on Left Side of the Road

Reckless Driving

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Firearm Enhanced)

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Trafficking in Marijuana Less than 8 oz, 2nd Offense

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 2nd Offense (anabolic steroids)

Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Drug Unspecified)

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Johnson is being charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense and Tampering with Physical Evidence.