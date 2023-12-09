HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A two-vehicle accident in Slaughters sends one to the hospital, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials state deputies were dispatched to Far Ashby Road at approximately 1:44 p.m. Friday afternoon for an accident with injuries.

Arriving deputies say they saw two cars that collided at the top of a blind hillcrest on a paved-one lane road.

The driver a 2021 Ford Edge and 2012 Hyundai Elantra were reportedly not injured. Officials say the passenger of the Elantra, Jarrid Hollander, 23, was treated on scene and was transported to a hospital for suspected head and neck injuries.