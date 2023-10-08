HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people were considered to have critical injuries after an accident in Webster County on Thursday.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office states at approximately 2:23 p.m., the department received a call of a single vehicle accident near the State Route 56 West and Little Zion-Tilden Road intersection in the Tilden area.

An investigation determined three occupants were in the vehicle when the vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway, traveling through a grassy area before striking a parked semi-trailer then a large tree.

The Sheriff’s Office states all victims were transported by Deaconess EMS to St. Vincent in Evansville.

The Sheriff’s Office also states the names involved are not being released at this time due to the accident being under active investigation.