HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Poole will be having a community blood drive on Friday.

Officials say the blood drive will be hosted by the Poole Volunteer Fire Department, at Bay – 9110 US-41 ALT in Sebree. The event will be on December 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Event organizers ask for people to please donate Power Reds.

To schedule an appointment, people are asked to visit this website and enter sponsor code POOLE. Alternatively, people can call 1-800-RED CROSS.