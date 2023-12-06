HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Providence Water Department has announced that water services along U.S. 41-A South will be shut off between 9:00 a.m. and Noon on Thursday, December 7 for repairs to a water main.
Once repairs are complete, a boil advisory will be in effect for residents south of the Highway 120 intersection along U.S. 41-A to Ferrel Loop in Hopkins County. This includes residents in the following areas:
- Fairway Acres Subdivision
- Country Club Meadows Subdivision
- Hudson Meadows Subdivision
- Residents near the intersections with Edgewood Drive and Old Madisonville Road
The advisory will remain in effect until the Water Department provides further notice.