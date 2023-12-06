HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Providence Water Department has announced that water services along U.S. 41-A South will be shut off between 9:00 a.m. and Noon on Thursday, December 7 for repairs to a water main.

Once repairs are complete, a boil advisory will be in effect for residents south of the Highway 120 intersection along U.S. 41-A to Ferrel Loop in Hopkins County. This includes residents in the following areas:

Fairway Acres Subdivision

Country Club Meadows Subdivision

Hudson Meadows Subdivision

Residents near the intersections with Edgewood Drive and Old Madisonville Road

The advisory will remain in effect until the Water Department provides further notice.