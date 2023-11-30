HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Webster County Emergency Management has announced changes to Sebree’s garbage pickup schedule for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

Officials say that the first round of pickups for both weeks will be held on Wednesday each week instead of Tuesday. Therefore, residents should prepare for garbage pickups on December 27 and January 3. Officials say that the second round of garbage pickup for those weeks will not change.

In addition, officials say that the City Building will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for both weeks in observance of Christmas and New Year’s.