WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have responded to the scene of a train crash in Webster County that left a truck on its side. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash sometime before 6 o’clock Tuesday evening.

Chief Deputy Scott Starkey says the accident happened between a truck and a train. As of 8:30 p.m., we’re told officials are still tending the scene.

An eyewitness tells us the crash happened near the area of Sebree Park. Officials were not able to confirm any information regarding road closures or injuries as of yet.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

UP NEXT: Man identified in fatal Gibson County school bus wreck