HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Deputies say a man attempted to run from a traffic stop by hiding in a nearby residence.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office states the stop was conducted on a vehicle pulling into Hillcrest Apartments in Sebree for an equipment violation. Upon stopping, authorities state Javier Sosa ran into the residence.
Sosa was arrested and authorities say Sosa was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and not having a valid operator’s license. Further investigation recovered methamphetamine and marijuana.
Sosa was booked into the Webster County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)
- Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Insurance, 2nd Offense
- No Operators License
- No Registration Plate
- No Registration Receipt
- Rear License Plate Light Not Illuminated
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (Aggravating Circumstances)