HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Deputies say a man attempted to run from a traffic stop by hiding in a nearby residence.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office states the stop was conducted on a vehicle pulling into Hillcrest Apartments in Sebree for an equipment violation. Upon stopping, authorities state Javier Sosa ran into the residence.

Sosa was arrested and authorities say Sosa was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and not having a valid operator’s license. Further investigation recovered methamphetamine and marijuana.

Sosa was booked into the Webster County Detention Center on the following charges: