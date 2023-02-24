DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Dixon Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The fire department shared sad news on social media Friday, confirming that Assistant Chief and Training Officer Homer Main passed away.

According to the fire department, he was 67-years-old. A fire department spokesperson asks the public to pray for his family, friends and fire service family.

Several nearby fire departments showed their support for DFD’s loss, changing their profile pictures on Facebook in memory of Assistant Chief Main.