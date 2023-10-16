HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a contractor has planned for an extended closure of KY 120/Marion-Providence Road at the Crittenden-Webster County Line starting October 23.

Officials say this closure of KY 120 at Crittenden County mile point 16.5 is to allow construction of a new Tradewater River Slough Overflow Bridge. This is the second bridge west of the main Tradewater River Bridge.

KYTC says the roadway at this site is expected to close promptly at 7 a.m. on October 23. It is expected to remain closed for about three months for demolition of the old structure and construction of a new bridge.

Officials say due to the extended closure, KYTC is providing the following:

Marked Detour via KY 109 North from Providence to U.S. 60 West at Sullivan, then follow U.S. 60 West to Marion

Marked Detour adds 8.4 miles or 11 minutes to a trip between Marion and Providence

“No Through Trucks” signage will be placed at the KY 139 end of Shady Grove-Providence Road and at the Providence end of Bellville Road

“Road closed ahead” signage will be placed on both ends of KY 120 to provide advance notification of the closed area

Enhanced enforcement requested for alternate routes to assure trucks are not traveling inappropriate county roads

KYTC and law enforcement will monitor other routes for possible signage if inappropriate truck traffic is observed

KYTC says the target completion date is January 26, 2024.