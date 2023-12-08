CLAY, Ky. (WEHT) – A food app brings together a Nashville superstar and a Tri-State business owner together for a good cause.

Scott Stone is the creator of the Fat Boy app, which helps users find locally-owned restaurants and food trucks in their area. Stone says he connected with country music star Jelly Roll through TikTok get his team signed up on the app.

During a meeting, Stone discovered the singer needed help making repairs to his own food truck. He decided to help out, bringing the Rollin’ with Jelly food truck to Clay to fix it up. This paved the way for a partnership with the music star for an upcoming toy drive.

“It’s one of those things that didn’t happen by accident,” says Stone. “This is where the Lord has lead us to be. These kids are going to have a great Christmas when people come out and donate.”

The toy drive will happen on December 16 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. in Clay. Toy donations can be dropped off at 66 West Railroad Street. All collected toys will benefit the local Isaiah 1:17 house. Anyone who brings a new toy will receive $5 off their meal from the nearby food truck along Main Street. There’s no word yet on if Jelly Roll himself will make an appearance.