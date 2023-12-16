CLAY, Ky (WEHT) – A food app helped bring a local business owner together with a music superstar for a good cause.

Scott Stone is the creator of the Fat Boy app, a locator that helps users find mom and pop restaurants and food trucks in their area. He held a toy drive looking to help benefit the Isaiah 117 House in Vanderburgh County, but he also had a partnership from Jelly Roll to help.

Eyewitness News previously reported Stone and Jelly Roll connected through TikTok when Stone discovered the singer needed help with repairs to his own truck, Rollin’ w/Jelly during a meeting, so Stone brought it to Clay to fix it. That was when Stone saw an opportunity to partner with the star for the toy drive.

Stone said it was awesome to have the star power to help pull in a crowd and fill a truck with toys.

Stone commented it was the first year for the toy drive, and hopes to continue it for years to come.

Stone said he hoped for 200 to 250 people to come throughout the day, but stated the holiday is all about giving back.

“Christmas is all about giving, and I’m glad we can give back,” he said.