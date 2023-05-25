HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some local communities will receive over $7.9 million in grant funding to assess and clean up “brownfields” – industrial and commercial properties that are known or suspected to contain contaminants. These communities are Providence and Sebree.

Officials say the target areas for this grant are the cities of Providence and Sebree. A news release says priority sites include former auto shops, two coal mines, a clothing factory, a gas station and several vacant commercial buildings in various states of deterioration.

The news release says the Green River Area Development District got a $500,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Community-wide Assessment Grant to inventory, conduct environmental assessments, develop site cleanup plans and support community outreach activities in the Green River region.

Governor Beshear says, “This record-setting amount of funding supports economic development and creates safer and healthier spaces that our families can enjoy. I look forward to seeing the positive effects these cleanup projects will have on communities across the commonwealth.”