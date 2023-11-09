HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Tourism Commission is inviting local businesses to help spread holiday cheer by participating in the Providence Holiday Sponsor Planter Event.

Eight businesses will have the chance to choose a planter and decorate it with festive Christmas themes to be featured on the Tourism Commission’s Facebook page. The planters will be judged for the best overall presentation, with the winning business earning a free lunch for their employees.

Any Providence business interested in this contest should contact the Tourism Commission. All decorated planters must be finished by December 1.