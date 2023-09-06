HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Harvest Daze is a community event located at Shady Grove General Baptist Church in Poole, and this year it’s making a comeback.

Church officials say, “After several years of Harvest Daze being gone, it is now time for Harvest Daze to make its return to the Poole Community. With a multigenerational group planning this year’s Harvest Daze, we hope to bring back some nostalgic things of what Harvest Daze was, and bring some new things for the next generation. Harvest Daze 2023 wanted to do something more that provide something fun for the community. “

According to the church’s website, Poole Harvest Daze began in 1988 by a group of people who wanted Poole to strengthen their tight knit community with something fun for all ages. Officials note that for decades, Poole Harvest Daze was a staple in the Poole community during the fall season as a fun community event.

Officials say each year, all of the proceeds went toward two main things: to continue having Poole Harvest Daze the following year, and to provide for those in the community who were in need. Shady Grove General Baptist Church says, unfortunately, 2015 would be the final year Poole Harvest Daze would exist. However, now the event is making a comeback.

Church officials say all proceeds from Harvest Daze will go directly toward projects to make Poole “a better place to live.”

The event will be on September 22 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and September 23 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Shady Grove General Baptist Church in Poole. People can find a schedule of events here.