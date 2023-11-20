HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Health First Community Health Center has announced it is building a new clinic in Clay.

Officials state the new facility will be 5,700 square feet located on Hearin Street, next to United Community Bank, and the new location will be able to offer expanded access to care and additional services, including being able to accommodate two family practice providers and include a separate behavioral health suite for added comfort and privacy. X-ray services will also be available.

Officials state a groundbreaking ceremony is being planned for March with an expected completion by November 2024. Jack Merrill, Chief Operations Officer said he would like to make this a community project and work with local vendors, if possible.

Chief Executive Officer Shelley Gobin announced the project is being fully funded by Health First through due diligence of financial operations.

“We are fortunate to be one of the few health centers in the state to finance such a project without using a lender,” she said. “This vision was made possible by our Board of Directors, management team and investment by our Clay staff and community.

Officials say the current facility will remain open until the new clinic is complete.