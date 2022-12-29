PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – Health First Community Health Center has announced that two Health First employees were chosen by the Kentucky Office of Rural Health as awardees for the Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program (KSLRP): Bryce Gibson, MD and Jessica Utley, APRN.

Officials say the Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program is a 50/50 matching program that increases availability of primary health care services through repayment of education loans to eligible health professionals practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSA). A news release says applicants to the program are required to sign a 2 year commitment to practice with the eligible site. Officials say applicants must demonstrate a commitment to providing health care services to rural and/or underserved populations through documented experience and statement of intent.

Officials say a contract signing was held with Health First CEO Shelley Gobin, HR Director Kim Beach and KORH representative.

“I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving this community for years to come,” stated Utley.

For more information on the KSLRP please visit this website.