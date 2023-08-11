HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a complaint regarding a six-month-old infant who allegedly sustained alleged injuries consistent with child abuse and assault.

Through an investigation, KSP determined the infant was in the care of her biological parents, Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones of Providence. An arrest warrant was obtained and served by troopers at the Webster County Jail on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

KSP states the infant was in the ER at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville at the time of the complaint but was subsequently flown to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Puckett and Jones are charged with 1st degree assault and 1st degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

The investigation is ongoing.