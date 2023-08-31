HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – KSP says on August 31, around 12:57 p.m. KSP received a call of a missing juvenile from Webster County. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says Christopher D. McDaniel, 17, of Sebree was last seen by his family on Thursday at his address in Sebree.

KSP says McDaniel is described as being 5’ 10”, 170 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a gray t-shirt and blue and white tennis shoes. KSP says McDaniel was last seen riding a bicycle on KY 56 East towards Interstate 69 in Sebree.

A news release says anyone with information regarding McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Police say people may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app, which is available for iPhone, iPad and Android.

KSP says this investigation is ongoing by Master Trooper Ben Sawyer.