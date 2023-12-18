HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the Tradewater River Slough Bridge replacement project was completed ahead of schedule. As a result, KY 120 has reopened to traffic.

KYTC says a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reopened a section of KY 120/Marion-Providence Road at the Crittenden-Webster County Line.

Officials say KY 120 had been closed since October 23, at Crittenden County mile point 16.5 to allow construction of a new Tradewater River Slough Overflow Bridge. Construction of the new bridge was completed about a month ahead of schedule.

KYTC says the roadway reopened to traffic at 4 p.m. on December 18.