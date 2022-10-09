WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit.
On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph Rowley of Wheatcroft, Ky.
Rowley, who was wanted on four outstanding warrants, allegedly led authorities on a pursuit that lasted several miles. Deputies say they found Rowley hiding in a garage at the end of the chase.
Joseph Rowley was booked into the Webster County Jail and faces charges of:
- Failure to Appear (2 counts)
- Contempt of Court Libel / Slander Resistance to Order
- Serving Parole Violation Warrant
- Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree – Police Officer
- Wanton Endangerment – 2nd Degree – Police Officer
- Fleeing or Evading Police – 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operating License
- Reckless Driving
- Disregarding Stop Sign
- Failure To or Improper Signal
- Improperly on Left Side of the Road
- Disregard Signals of Off Direct Traffic/Fleeing
- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
- Possess Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Bribery of a Public Servant