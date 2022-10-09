WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit.

On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph Rowley of Wheatcroft, Ky.

Rowley, who was wanted on four outstanding warrants, allegedly led authorities on a pursuit that lasted several miles. Deputies say they found Rowley hiding in a garage at the end of the chase.

Joseph Rowley was booked into the Webster County Jail and faces charges of: