WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit.

On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph Rowley of Wheatcroft, Ky.

Rowley, who was wanted on four outstanding warrants, allegedly led authorities on a pursuit that lasted several miles. Deputies say they found Rowley hiding in a garage at the end of the chase.

Joseph Rowley was booked into the Webster County Jail and faces charges of:

  • Failure to Appear (2 counts)
  • Contempt of Court Libel / Slander Resistance to Order
  • Serving Parole Violation Warrant
  • Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree – Police Officer
  • Wanton Endangerment – 2nd Degree – Police Officer
  • Fleeing or Evading Police – 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operating License
  • Reckless Driving
  • Disregarding Stop Sign
  • Failure To or Improper Signal
  • Improperly on Left Side of the Road
  • Disregard Signals of Off Direct Traffic/Fleeing
  • Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
  • Possess Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Bribery of a Public Servant