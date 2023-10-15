HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who modeled for a Webster County statue died on Friday.

Those who knew him tell us he was the model for the face of the Providence statue. According to his obituary, Bobby Earl Shoulders worked as a coal miner for Dotiki for 42 years. In regard to the statue, Carol Hill with Providence Tourism confirms Shoulders was a Providence resident who worked at the nearby Dotiki coal mine.

The park with the statue Shoulders modeled for was created in 1990 to pay homage to Providence’s mining history. The statue’s official name is “Portrait of a Coal Miner,” and it can be found in a park next to the Post Office, which is located at 107 East Main Street in Providence.

According to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on October 17 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Slaughters Cemetery. The funeral home says visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on October 16 and from 9 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.