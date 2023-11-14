HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A missing ingredient for pecan dip makes a Dixon man $50,000 richer.

A release states Larry Duncan doesn’t normally play the lottery, but something told him to purchase a $50 Millionaire Club Scratch-off, the newest $50 Kentucky Lottery ticket.

Duncan told lottery officials that his mother passed away a week prior, and he had family in town visiting for the service and decided to stop at the Dixon Marathon to purchase a few tickets.

“I don’t want to sound crazy, but I was saying, ‘Mama, you’re going to lead me to a winner.'”

He stated he initially won $55 and headed back home to be with family. The following day, Duncan said a key ingredient in a special pecan dessert dip was missing, so he headed back to the Dixon Marathon to get it.

“I thought, we need some graham crackers,” he said. ” I’m going to run up there and get a ticket too! I was still talking to my mama, and I said, ‘Mama, help me out.'”

Duncan found the ticket he was looking for and recalled to his shock while scratching off the ticket to reveal the $50,000 top prize.

“Something’s going on here,” he said. “It was just shocking to me; you just don’t expect it.”

Duncan said when he returned home, he handed the bag of the graham crackers and the winning ticket inside to his sister-in-law. A self-proclaimed prankster, Duncan said his family and his wife, Yolanda, couldn’t believe the big win.

“I walked in, and I was white as a ghost,” he said. “I’m kind of a big jokester, so she thought I was pulling her leg. I used to get those fake lottery tickets all the time.”

Officials stated that night, the couple drove to Louisville and stayed the night to claim their winnings at Lottery HQ the next morning.

Duncan said he already knows how he is going to spend his winnings.

“We have a 2014 Camaro, and I already told her, ‘I’m buying a ’24.'” he said. “My intention was to buy one with or without, but this makes it a lot easier.”

Larry and Yolanda walked away with a check for $35,750. Dixon Marathon will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.