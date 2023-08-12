HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department took a man into custody after he allegedly called dispatch more than 20 times since August 2022.

Police said the caller was rude on many occasions, even cursing at dispatch.

The majority of times law enforcement officers made contact with the caller, police state he was found to be inside his residence on Marlin Street under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The male allegedly was advised many times to treat dispatchers with respect.

On August 10, the same caller allegedly called again and when officers arrived, police state was found outside his residence and was again intoxicated.

Daniel Rickard, 44, was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and harassing communications.