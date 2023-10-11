HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Camellia Harris of Sebree was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville on October 9. Police say the cause of death is believed to be as a result of injuries sustained in a crash that happened on October 5.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Harris was a passenger in a single-vehicle accident near State Road 56 West and Little Zion-Tilden Road in Webster County. Authorities say that the vehicle had left the right shoulder of the roadway, traveling through a grassy area before striking a parked semi-trailer and a large tree. Police say the crash is still under investigation.