HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — New details have been released after a small airplane crash–landed near Slaughters earlier this month.

According to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane hadn’t been flown in 24 years.

The report says the pilot purchased the plane in 2021 and had an extensive inspection done by a mechanic, who cleared the plane to fly on March 1. That was one day before the crash.

On March 2, the pilot made the plane’s first flight from Louisville to Madisonville to see a friend for a few hours. Shortly after takeoff from Madisonville, the pilot said the plane began to lose power and slow down.

After realizing he couldn’t make it to an airport, the pilot put the plane down in a cattle field ahead of him, substantially damaging the aircraft. We’re told he was not injured.

The NTSB retained the wreckage and will release a final cause at a future date.