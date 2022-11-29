PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now getting involved after a cemetery in Webster County was vandalized, and they’re hoping to catch the person or group responsible.

The Providence Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, what was ultimately left behind after several headstones were damaged at the Cumberland Cemetery.

(Courtesy: Providence PD)

The police department posted the images on social media in hopes that someone might see it and know who did it. Authorities believe the vandal struck sometime between the night of November 25 and the morning of November 28.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Providence Police Department at (270) 667-2021.